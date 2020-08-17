Kunming floods overnight

Unless you were planning to stay in bed all day today, you may have experienced disruption of your planned activities for today because of severe flooding. After a night of heavy rainfall, roads, tunnels, intersections, parking garages and communities have been submerged in up to half a meter of water.

Kunming flooding is an annual occurrence since times immemorial — or at least since the Han dynasty. In 2013, the Kunming city government has conducted extensive research into best and worst sewer practices, but the systems in place in Yunnan province today are not equipped to cope with the new extremes — be it extreme drought or extreme rainfall.

Here you can find up to date info on which roads, tunnels and intersections that are experiencing disrupted traffic due to the floods.

Motor vehicles are advised to not attempt to cross flooded sections and follow instructions of traffic police. Likewise, non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians are advised to be careful when crossing flooded road section, to avoid slipping or falling. Expect long queues and waiting times for Didi.

The Kunming fire brigade was despatched 24 times to fight floods and for rescue operations. 25 trucks, 24 boats and 175 firefighters have been deployed. So far 73 people who found themselves trapped or in otherwise precarious circumstances have been rescued and evacuated (video in article).

Conclusion — you may want stay in bed or to go back to bed, close the curtains, start bingewatching a new tv series and cross your fingers for better weather tomorrow.

