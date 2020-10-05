Kunming Metro Line 4 and Line 6 (phase 2) officially in operation

As Kunming's subway network continues to expand, Line 4 and the extension of Line 6 were officially opened on September 23. Started up just a week before the arrival of China's Golden Week holiday, line 4 connects Jinchuan Lu in the city's northwest with Kunming South Railway Station, located in the southeast of Kunming.

Kunming Metro Line 4, consisting of 29 stations running over 43.4 kilometers, is the longest line currently in operation. Construction on the latest addition to Kunming's metro system started late 2015 and was first announced in 2008. The last time a new subway line had officially entered operation dates back to the summer of 2017, when Metro Line 3 was officially announced to have opened to the public.

Back in 2012, when Kunming Changshui International Airport replaced the old Wujiaba Airport, Line 6 was the first section of Kunming's metro system to open, only to be temporarily closed down in 2016. After work related to Line 3 was completed, Line 6 reopened in August 2017 along with Line 3. Originally connecting Kunming's East Bus Station to the airport, Line 6 now connects with Line 2 on the Tangzixiang station, offering easier access to China's sixth busiest airport (2019).

Tickets and pricing

Currently the easiest way to get quick access to Kunming's metro system is by enabling the subway (地铁) card inside of Alipay's Transport section, or by finding the WeChat mini-app 乘车码. Both, after activation, will offer a QR code that can be scanned at the entry and exit gates of metro stations.

Subway rides are currently priced at 2 yuan up to 4 kilometers, 3 yuan up to 9 kilometers, 4 yuan up to 16 kilometers, 5 yuan up to 25 kilometers, 6 yuan up to 36 kilometers and 7 yuan up to 49 kilometers.

Alternatively, anonymous day tickets, three-day tickets and seven-day tickets are now available at all metro stations, priced respectively at 15 yuan, 35 yuan and 77 yuan.

Kunming Metro Line 4 stations

• Jinchuan Lu 金川路

• Dahegeng 大河埂

• Haitun Lu 海屯路

• Xiaotun 小屯

• Jindingshan North Road 金鼎山北路

• Sujiatang 苏家塘

• Xiaocaiyuan 小菜园

• North Railway Station 火车北站 (transfer to Line 2)

• Bailong Lu 白龙路

• Dashuying 大树营 (transfer to Line 3)

• Juhuacun 菊花村

• Juhua 菊华 (transfer to Line 6)

• Hedianying 何甸营

• Niujiezhuang 牛街庄

• Zhujiacun 朱家村

• Yangfutou 羊甫头

• Yuyuan Lu 玉缘路

• Guangwei 广卫

• Tami 塔密

• Dounan 斗南 (transfer to Line 1)

• Jingui Jie 金桂街

• Meizicun 梅子村

• Gucheng 古城

• Kelecun 可乐村

• Xiangfeng Jie 祥丰街

• Niutoushan 牛头山

• Lianda Jie 联大街 (transfer to Line 1)

• Wujiaying 吴家营

• Kunming South Railway Station 昆明南站 (transfer to Line 1)

Kunming Metro Line 6 stations

• Tangzixiang 塘子巷 (transfer to Line 2)

• Chajie 岔街

• Dongjiao Lu 东郊路

• Juhua 菊华 (transfer to Line 4)

• East Bus Station 东部汽车站 (transfer to Line 3 and 6)

• Dabanqiao 大板桥

• Airport Front 机场前

• Kunming Airport 机场中心

© Copyright 2005-2020 GoKunming.com all rights reserved. This material may not be republished, rewritten or redistributed without permission.