Keats launches discounted study program with visa - exclusive for GoKunming

Recent changes in international travel options, combined with undefined regulations concerning new visas and extensions for international students who are currently enrolled at Chinese language schools in Kunming have caused some concern with students. This has prompted some of the schools to clarify their policy over the last few days (see the 'schools' section).

Keats School special offer

Keats School would like to make a unique offer to all GoKunming readers. This offer is only valid for people who are already living in Mainland China. It is not currently offered on the Keats School website but exclusively for GoKunming readers.

The small group Chinese class program is an ideal language program for students who are already living in Kunming or who are considering moving here from another city in China. The program consists of 2 class hours a day, with a maximum of 15 students per class, for 16 weeks (one semester). The Fall semester will start on September 7. Keats School is able to provide students with student visas.

The small group allows the teacher to devote enough attention to each student and gives opportunity to practice in class. All Keats teachers are professionally trained and have years of teaching experience.

There are four levels, with the following schedule:

Elementary classes: 10:30am - 12:30pm

Lower Intermediate classes: 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Upper Intermediate classes: 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Advanced classes: 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Apart from classes Keats also organizes lots of fun activities for their students.

Student visas and fee

For long term students, you will not need to worry about your visa once you sign up for Keats School's small group Chinese class program. The school will help you get a student visa with multiple entries that is long enough for your Chinese language program.

The tuition fee is 6800 yuan for one semester, with the following discounts if you use 'GoKunming' as discount code when you register:

1 student: 500 yuan discount. 6300 yuan tuition fee with discount code

2 students register together: 10% off. 6120 yuan tuition fee with discount code per student

3 students register together: 15% off, 5780 yuan tuition fee with discount code per student

4 students register together: 20% off, 5440 yuan tuition fee with discount code per student

5 students register together: 25% off, 5100 yuan tuition fee with discount code per student

6 students register together: 30% off, 4760 yuan tuition fee with discount code per student

The student visa fee is 450 yuan and not included in the tuition fee.

Still not convinced?

Keats School is committed to providing you with professional Chinese classes, with Keats teachers' passion and strong sense of responsibility.

Every semester, there are about 50% students who decide to stay with Keats for another semester. Most students find the Chinese classes at Keats are very efficient and helpful. They can see their quick progress in Chinese when talking to their Chinese friends. Many students study Chinese at Keats School for many years until they leave the city for a new job or other reasons.

Here is what American student Amauri had to say about his time in the small group class with Keats:

The teachers at Keats know how to read the students. They know the level of the students. I am a slow learner, but they managed to adapt to my learning. They made the class very fun, very exciting. I am pleased that not only I got to learn the culture and the language, I got to make amazing friends, really unbelievable, Chinese friends and European friends, American friends, from all over the world.

You can find more student reviews here.

Information and registration

For more information and discounted registration for the next semester please contact Keats School and use the code 'GoKunming'.

Here you will find their contact details and the location of their centrally located school.

All pictures: Keats School

